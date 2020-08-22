Children’s Classes Available at Hubbard Family Swim School

by

It is back-to-school time in Arizona, and parents have options for after-school activities, including swim lessons at the Hubbard Family Swim School. While the COVID-19 pandemic is keeping many children at home and away from their regular, in-person school routine, children’s swim lessons are continuing in person and in the water with several new safety measures in place.

Hubbard’s new safety measures include:

Face coverings are required for everyone over the age of 6 (except when in the water).

Families are asked to limit their swim entourage to one adult per family.

Enter the building no more than 10 minutes before your scheduled lesson.

Upon arrival, use the available hand sanitizer.

Practice social distancing and keep children close when they are not in a lesson.

Families are strongly encouraged to come and leave in swim gear to reduce the number of people in the changing area.

To reduce family crossover, makeups are not being offered at this time.

Founded in 1998 by co-owners Bob and Kathy Hubbard — experts and educators in the field of infant swimming — Hubbard Family Swim School offers lessons to children 8 weeks to 12 years of age. The Hubbard’s basic philosophy is this: Children everywhere must learn how to swim. Learning to swim should not be a choice.

“Back-to-school time is a great time to enroll children in swim lessons during the week or on the weekend,” says Bob Hubbard. “Not only is swimming excellent exercise for children to enjoy after school and a wonderful way for them to burn off energy, we don’t want children to lose the important swim skills and swim strokes they learned over the summer.”

After-school swim lessons are available on weekdays until 7pm.

“We have spent over 20 years here in Arizona watching thousands of children under the age of 4 become calm and confident swimmers,” adds Kathy. “It’s such a joy for us to help introduce children to the wonderful sport of swimming which can definitely become a life-long sport.”

Many students who grew up taking swim lessons at Hubbard also went on to have competitive swim careers in high school and college.

There are three Hubbard Family Swim School locations around the Valley — in Phoenix, Peoria and Mesa — and a fourth swim school will open in Goodyear this September. The temperature of the heated indoor pools at each location remains at a very comfortable 90 degrees year-round.

Hubbard in Phoenix is located at 13832 N. 32nd St., Suite 100, in the Kino Plaza. For more information, call 602.971.4044 or visit hubbardswim.com.