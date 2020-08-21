DreamTeam Academy Offers Virtual & One-on-One Basketball Training for Youth

by

Parents that have a child who loves playing basketball and wants to get some top-notch training from a professional coach have some new options. The DreamTeam Academy in Scottsdale — a state-of-the-art, indoor basketball training facility for kids and teens — is now offering private, one-on-one coaching sessions inside their gym. Due to COVID-19, all group classes have been canceled and now only private, one-on-one individualized coaching sessions are being offered.

For more elite players, ages 13 and up, the company recently added former NBA player, Loren Woods, to their coaching staff. Woods’ professional career spanned from 2001 to 2018. He played for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Miami Heat, Houston Rockets and the Toronto Raptors. The 7-foot-one-inch Woods also played college ball for the University of Arizona.

DreamTeam Academy is also now offering virtual fitness training classes seven days a week. Coach Jevon Estelle — a former basketball player for Grand Canyon University who trained under Dan Majerle — has created an excellent workout program for kids of all ages that includes cardio, agility and strength training from the privacy and safety of children’s own homes. Coach Von has designed the program so that kids can use everyday props from home. No special equipment is needed. Reservations for the 30-minute virtual classes are required and classes must be prepaid in order to receive the Zoom invitation. Cost is $10 per child with a credit card. The classes will also be recorded and archived so if participants prepaid and missed the class, it can be emailed to them.

To register, email mimi@dreamteamacademy.com. For more information, call 480.382.9553 or visit dreamteamacademy.com.