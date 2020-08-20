Golf & Cigar Lounge to Host Uncle Bear’s Brewery ‘Tap Take Over’

by

Sticks Golf & Cigar Lounge will host a Tap Take Over Night Aug. 21. The event will run 4–10pm at its Carefree location. All six of taps will feature different craft beers from Uncle Bear’s Brewery. The craft beers will be paired with Sticks’ feature, Gurkha’s just released 30th Anniversary Trienta cigar. The cost of the beer flight with the feature cigar will be $15.

Larry Foppe, partner at Sticks Golf & Cigar Lounge, shared that in commemoration of his 30 years in the cigar business, Kaizad Hansotia introduced the Gurkha 30th Anniversary Treinta cigar. This is a Nicaraguan cigar made at the Aganorsa Leaf Factory. The Gurkha Treinta consists of an Ecuadoran wrapper, Nicaraguan Corojo ’99 binder and Nicaraguan Criollo ’98 filler from Estelí and Jalapa. All but the wrapper were grown by Aganorsa, one of Nicaragua’s largest producers of premium tobacco.

The anniversary cigars come in three sizes: Robusto, at 5 inches by 52 ring gauge; Toro, 6 by 54; and Magnum, 6 by 60. They come in boxes of 21, but the Toro size will also be offered in a 5-count tin.

Sticks Golf & Cigar Lounge is located at 37555 Hum Road in Carefree. The premium cigar lounge features indoor golf, a laser shooting range and a member’s only lounge. For additional information, call 480.575.0993 or visit sticksgolf-cigarlounge.com.