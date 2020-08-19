PVSchools to Hold Virtual Public Meetings on Proposed Boundary Changes

by

The Paradise Valley Unified School District (PVSchools) Governing Board will hold two public meetings this month to discuss attendance boundary changes for Elementary School #33, Wildfire, Fireside, and Boulder Creek elementary schools, as well as Explorer and Mountain Trail middle schools.

As a result of population growth, PVSchools determined that there is a need for a new elementary school in the Sky Crossing area of North Phoenix. Understanding this need, Cave Butte Development Partners donated 11.49 acres of land in the Sky Crossing Development for a new elementary school to be built.

Located near Cave Creek Road and Deer Valley Drive, the new school will be the 33rd elementary school for PVSchools.

Although there will not be a physical location for members of the public to attend these meetings, they may join the meeting via YouTube, WebEx teleconference or phone. The meetings will be held at 6:30pm Tuesday, Aug. 25, and Thursday, Aug. 27.

No formal action will be taken at these meetings. Members of the Governing Board will attend via teleconference or telephone. The detailed agenda information is available for review at the District Administrative Center, 15002 N. 32nd St., Phoenix.

Due to the virtual format of the meetings, members of the public who wish to submit comments to the Governing Board are encouraged to use the public input form: Access the Public Input Form (Acceso al Formulario de Opinión Pública)

