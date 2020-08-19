Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy Announces New ‘Wright Virtual Visits’

by

The Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy, in partnership with the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation and Unity Temple Restoration Foundation, announced Monday the next evolution of its popular social media video series, Wright Virtual Visits, which highlights Frank Lloyd Wright-designed public sites from around the country, many of which are currently closed due to COVID-19.

What’s new this time around? Every Thursday starting Aug. 20 at 1pm EST/ 10am PST., two Frank Lloyd Wright sites will be paired up to go live — side by side — on Facebook Live video. The sites will focus on a particular theme, comparing and contrasting how that theme is expressed in Wright’s design at each. There will be Q&A with questions taken via Facebook. Twenty other Wright sites will promote the live event each week by sharing their own photos or short videos responding to the theme, engaging the broader Wright community in a unique dialogue. The archive of videos, schedule of upcoming events, and list of sites participating in the project will be maintained and updated at savewright.org/wrightvirtualvisits.

In response to the shutdowns caused by the pandemic, Wright Virtual Visits continues a campaign that began in April 2020 when more than 20 Wright sites from across the country participated in swapping weekly pre-recorded videos. The first phase is archived here. This 2.0 version is the result of audience feedback requesting a more interactive and in-depth experience.

“Frank Lloyd Wright’s work was all about connection: connection between people and nature, buildings and nature, and people and each other,” said Jeff Goodman, vice president of communication and partnerships for the Foundation. “When the pandemic shut down our normal way of life, many of us mourned the loss of those connections. We started Wright Virtual Visits with the intention to bring Wright sites together, and connect with people from all over the world to share in the inspiration we can all take from Wright’s work. We hope these virtual visits will not only bring a little beauty and joy to people’s lives, but also inspire them to think differently about how to live more deeply connected to nature, art, and each other,”

Upcoming visits (more to be announced soon):

Thursday, Aug. 20: Taliesin West (Scottsdale, AZ) & Unity Temple (Oak Park, IL). Theme: Wright’s use of natural light

(Scottsdale, AZ) & Unity Temple (Oak Park, IL). Theme: Wright’s use of natural light Thursday, Aug. 27: Monona Terrace (Madison, WI) & Hollyhock House (Los Angeles, CA). Theme to be announced.

(Madison, WI) & (Los Angeles, CA). Theme to be announced. Thursday, Sept. 3: Gordon House (Silverton, OR) & Burnham Block (Milwaukee, WI). Theme to be announced.

For more information on the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, visit franklloydwright.org.