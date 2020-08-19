Arizona Sunrays: Helping Families Find Balance

by

The Arizona Sunrays kicked off its Balance Program Aug. 3. The program is geared toward assisting parents with student care needs during the school year, and runs Monday through Friday, 7:30am–5:30pm for grades K–10.

The company says that the program will run for as long as needed to accommodate families while virtual school learning is taking place, adding, “Sunrays is here to foster social interaction with peers, help facilitate time for virtual learning and provide organized activities for your student. Our main goal is to help families find balance!”

Arizona Sunrays have two Phoenix locations: 15801 N. 32nd St. and 3923 E. Indian School Road.

For more information about the Balance Program, email michelle@arizonasunrays.com. For additional information, visit arizonasunrays.com.