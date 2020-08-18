JOJO Coffeehouse Reopens With New Menu Options and Services

by

JOJO Coffeehouse reopened Aug. 12 after closing its doors in June in response to rising cases of COVID-19 in the community. The Old Town Scottsdale all-day breakfast and brunch restaurant will now offer curbside pickup and expanded delivery services of its full menu, plus new family meal deals. Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 19, the restaurant says it will open dine-in, as long as the downward trend in cases continues.

“We want to get back to the business of serving our customers, and we want to do everything we can to make it as safe as possible,” said owner Mike Melton. “Expanding options for customers to order and enjoy our menu if they prefer to dine at home.”

For curbside pickup, JOJO’s has specific designated parking directly in front of the restaurant on Scottsdale Road. Customers can order online or by phone to have servers bring orders directly to their vehicle. JOJO’s has always offered delivery service through Postmates. The restaurant now also offers its customers delivery options on DoorDash, GrubHub and Uber Eats.

In addition to the full menu of breakfast and lunch dishes, JOJO Coffeehouse added three family-style meal specials that serve two, four or six. Customers can choose six ala carte menu items to create a complete family meal. Family meal deals begin at $25 for two, $45 for four and $65 for six.

After initially reopening May 22, in late June, Melton decided to temporarily close again, when one of the employees reported they tested positive.

“We temporarily closed in June to get everyone tested and provide time to quarantine, but when I saw that cases were quickly rising, I thought the best thing for the safety of our employees and customers and the community.”

JOJO Coffeehouse says that it is closely following all CDC and state guidelines and taking its own additional safety steps, including taking employee temperatures daily, adding daily cleaning and sanitization protocols, taking employee temperatures. Only employees will be allowed inside until dine-in service resumes.

JOJO Coffeehouse is located at 3712 N. Scottsdale Road. To order curbside pick-up or takeout and check the entertainment line-up visit jojocoffeehouse.com or call 480.907.6100.

Photos courtesy of JOJO Coffeehouse