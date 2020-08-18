Connect With Authors Virtually at Poisoned Pen Events

by

Although The Poisoned Pen Bookstore in Scottsdale has not yet reopened its doors for in-store browsing or events, it continues its virtual book events this week with a full roster of authors.

Aug. 18: Jonathan Slaght discusses Owls of the Eastern Ice: 5–6pm

Aug. 18: Keith McCafferty discusses The Bangtail Ghost; 7–8pm

Aug. 19: David Joy discusses When These Mountains Burn; 6–7pm

Aug. 20: Kate Riordan discusses The Heatwave, in conversation with Rosie Walsh, author of Ghosted; 1–2pm

Aug. 20: Owen Laukkanen discusses Lone Jack Trail; 7–8pm

Aug. 21: James Lee Burke discusses A Private Cathedral; 5-6pm

Aug. 21: Virtual Sci-Friday Book Club — Email Pat King, pat@poisonedpen.com, to receive an invitation and password for the Zoom meeting. New members are welcome. The group discusses two novellas this month: first is Amal El-Mohtar and Max Gladstone’s This is How You Lose the Time War and Sarah Gailey’s Upright Woman Wanted.

Aug. 22: Julia Heaberlin discusses We Are All the Same in the Dark; Heather Gudenkauf discusses This is How I Lied; 1–2pm

Aug. 22: Virtual event with The Jungle Red Writers; 2–3pm. This event will be on YouTube following the Facebook event.

All events will be held via Facebook Live: facebook.com/thepoisonedpenbookstore/events, except where noted. In addition to the virtual events, the bookstore is open for phone, curbside pickup and internet shopping. Hours are Monday–Friday, 11am–3pm; Saturday, 11am–5pm; and Sunday 1–4pm. For additional information, call 480.947.2974or visit poisonedpen.com.

Featured photo: Heatwave by Kate Riordan, cover art