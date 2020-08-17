County Expands Financial Assistance Available to Businesses, Nonprofits — Applications accepted beginning Aug. 17

by

Maricopa County announced that more local businesses and nonprofits will be able to get reimbursed for financial losses incurred during the pandemic, as the Maricopa County Small Business Relief Program enters a new phase.

“More than 300 businesses and non-profits received grants during phase one of the program in July,” said Board of Supervisors chairman Clint Hickman, District 4. “Now we want to open up this financial assistance to more organizations that have suffered financial losses during the pandemic because the success of our small business community is crucial to a full economic recovery.”

The Board of Supervisors allocated $23 million in federal CARES Act funding for small business assistance. The Board says that approximately $2.4 million has been dispersed to-date through the Small Business Relief Program. Starting Aug. 17, applications will be accepted for an expanded version of the program. Changes include:

Raising the maximum grant amount from $10,000 to $25,000

Expanded the time frame of eligible lost revenues

Raising the ceiling on the maximum number of employees and gross sales a qualifying business or nonprofit can have

Removing certain pre-qualifications

Maricopa County says that it will once again partner with the Arizona Community Foundation to administer the program. Grants will be provided on a rolling, first come, first served basis until funding is exhausted or the grant period closes. Applications will be accepted from Aug. 17 through Oct. 2, 2020.

The grants will be open to businesses and nonprofits across Maricopa County, except those in the cities of Phoenix and Mesa, since those cities also received significant CARES Act money and are operating similar programs. Organizations located within the City of Phoenix can check out funding opportunities for Phoenix small businesses.

For more information about the Small Business Relief Program, including application materials and requirements, visit azfoundation.org/maricoparelief or en Español: azfoundation.org/maricopareliefesp.