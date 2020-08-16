Phoenix Art Museum Hosts Artist Spotlights and Virtual Events, Prepares for October Reopening

by

This past week, Phoenix Art Museum announced that it anticipates re-opening its doors to members Oct. 1 and to the general public Oct. 14, with new health and safety precautions that will help keep guests as safe as possible during their visit.

In the meantime, the Museum continues its new weekly series that showcases Arizona artists on the institution’s new bilingual blog and across its social media channels, PhxArtist Spotlight. The initiative reflects the Museum’s commitment to use its platform to amplify the voices and work of the local artist community. Additionally, the Museum’s virtual events continue this month as part of its ongoing commitment to engage audiences with the Museum’s exhibitions and collections from the safety and comfort of their homes.

PhxArtist Spotlight explores what inspires and motivates Valley creatives, while leveraging the Museum’s reach in its community to support and expand awareness of working artists, many of whom have been deeply impacted by the economic effects of COVID-19. Each Tuesday, the Museum will highlight a different artist working in Arizona, posting a Q&A with the artist and images of their work on the Museum’s Instagram, Facebook and Twitter channels and on the blog. The artist will also be highlighted in a monthly email.

Community members are invited to nominate artists for consideration. For more information on the new series and to nominate artists for a future PhxArtist Spotlight, click here. For recent spotlights on artists, including Antoinette Cauley and Merryn Alaka, click here.

The Museum’s weekly Virtual Mindfulness sessions continue Aug. 20 and 27 at noon. Scientific studies show the art of mindfulness can relieve anxiety, depression, pain and stress and actually change the way we feel, think, work and play by opening new pathways in the brain. Presented in collaboration with Hospice of the Valley, this free, 30-minute, at-home mindfulness session promotes living in the moment. This session is hosted on Zoom, a video conference platform. Find more information here.

The Museum will also offer Virtual Slow Art at Home and Guided Meditation with Phoenix Art Museum Aug. 27 at noon. Guided by a Museum educator, this pay-what-you-wish #PhxArtatHome meditation session provides an opportunity to connect with the present moment and create a deeper understanding of a work of art from the Museum’s collection. August’s Slow Art will be presented through Zoom, a video conference platform. Find more information and RSVP here.

Helen Jean, the Jacquie Dorrance Curator of Fashion Design at Phoenix Art Museum, takes viewers on a virtual tour of India: Fashion’s Muse. Featuring more than 50 stunning ensembles and accessories, the Museum’s latest fashion exhibition celebrates the extraordinary craftsmanship of fashions from India as well as the global trends and couture fantasies they’ve inspired across centuries. In addition to traditional garments and designer works by Alexander McQueen, Givenchy, Halston and Chanel, Fashion’s Muse features contemporary ensembles by Anamika Khanna to illustrate how Indian fashion designers today are merging traditional practices and techniques with modern materials and sensibilities. Click here to experience the virtual tour.

Guests can also virtually preview the Museum’s upcoming exhibition Teresita Fernández: Elemental, the first mid-career retrospective of the internationally acclaimed conceptual artist. Fernández is best known for her immersive installations and sculptures and her monumental public art commissions. Click here for virtual exhibition and audio guides to learn more about how her work challenges conventional definitions of the landscape and explores the relationship between material, history, nature and place.

To learn more about Phoenix Art Museum, visit phxart.org, or call 602.257.1880.