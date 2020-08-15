Virtual Career Center Helps Valley Job Seekers

by

Scottsdale’s Vista del Camino Career Center is expanding its virtual services. Since the start of the pandemic, staff and volunteers have worked remotely to provide job seeking assistance through email, phone and video conferencing.

Now, in addition to the virtual assistance, the Career Center computer lab is now open by appointment. Center hours are Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays; 8:30am–4:30pm. A number of resources are available:

Computers with internet access

Fax, copier, printer, scanner

Computer with webcam for digital interviews

Current list of job opportunities

Information on applying for unemployment benefits

Thanks to the help of the Scottsdale Public Library System, job seekers can also sign up online for one-on-one virtual appointments for mock interviews, resume assistance and job search techniques.

In addition, new virtual Career Center workshops began this month with a “LinkedIn for Job Search and Networking” class.

Vista del Camino Community Center is located at 7700 E. Roosevelt, Scottsdale. Call 480.312.0060 or find additional information on available resources can be found on the City of Scottsdale website.

Photo: Vlada Karpovich; Pexels.com