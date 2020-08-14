Celebrate National Rum Day & Mai Tai Day at Hula’s Modern Tiki

by

It has been a long, hot summer, and Hula’s Modern Tiki wants to help Valley residents beat the heat this month by celebrating both National Rum Day (Aug. 16) and National Mai Tai Day (Aug. 30) with a trio of featured tiki cocktails. Hula’s is even extending both Rum Day and Mai Tai Day into a full weekend of festive fun.

Offered at all three of its locations (Uptown Phoenix, Downtown Scottsdale and High Street), National Rum Day will be extended from Friday, Aug. 14, through Sunday, Aug. 16. Served from open to close, enjoy three featured cocktails including the Cuba Libre and a classic twist on the Daiquiri.

Hula’s lays claim “the Valley’s tastiest Mai Tai” (boasting more than 300,000 sold since 2009). So, they’ve also extended National Mai Tai Day to all weekend long and are offering three all-new twists on the Mai Tai, alongside the classic Signature Mai Tai, Friday, Aug. 20, through Sunday, Aug. 30 (from open to close). Specialty featured cocktails are only offered for dine-in service.

Plus, for folks not quite ready to break “quaran-tiki,” all three locations are offering carryout food and drink, including Hula’s Signature Mai Tai. Takeout is not offered during weekend brunch (10:30am-2:30pm, Saturday and Sunday).

Hula’s Modern Tiki pairs signature tropical drinks with from-scratch Polynesian-style foods such as spicy rice bowls and fresh fish tacos, at three Valley locations. To find additional information, including the restaurant’s current safety protocols, visit hulasmoderntiki.com.