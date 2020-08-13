Free Online Support Group for Dementia Caregivers Offered

by

Hospice of the Valley is inviting caregivers to join other care partners while remaining in the comfort of their home to discuss the stresses, challenges and rewards of caring for a person living with dementia.

The nonprofit is now offering a free virtual support group for dementia care partners that meets Wednesdays, from noon to 1pm. The group is facilitated by a medical social worker who specializes in dementia.

Caregivers will need an internet connection and device such as a smartphone, tablet or computer to use the video-conferencing app Zoom.

Hospice of the Valley is committed to supporting dementia patients and their families. The nonprofit agency is building a Dementia Care & Education Campus in Phoenix, scheduled to open in 2021.

For more information or assistance with the virtual support group, call 602.636.6363, email dementiacare@hov.org or visit hov.org/our-care/dementia-care/dementia-education.