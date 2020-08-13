Dance Fusion Offers Free Week of Dance During Open House Event

by

Dance Fusion says it wants to lift the spirits of Valley dance enthusiasts by providing virtual and in-studio dance classes from Monday, Aug. 17 to Saturday. Aug. 22, during its open house week.

All youth (ages 5–12) and teens (ages 13–19), whether they are newcomers to the studio or current students, will be able to participate for free. For adults (18 and over), newcomers to the adult program will be able to dance for free. Discounts will be offered that week for participation in ongoing programs.

Dance Fusion dance studio offers 22 types of dance to all ages: adults, youth (Dance Fusion Youth Academy), and a new Teen Division. They welcome and provides programming to all levels of dance — beginners to professionals. Classes are offered in tap, ballet, hip hop, jazz, contemporary, musical theater, ballroom, belly dance, Bollywood, flamenco and more.

Visit dancefusionaz.com for more information on registration and Arizona guidelines for this event. Registration is a must for open house week.

Dance Fusion is located at 7601 E. Gray Road, Suite B-C, in Scottsdale. For additional information, call 480.625.3900 or email frontdesk@dancefusionaz.com.