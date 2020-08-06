Casa Amigos Provides Meals for Greater Phoenix First Responders

by

Casa Amigos, a restaurant located in the heart of Scottsdale’s entertainment district, is supporting local police and fire departments in the Greater Phoenix metro area by donating free meals to first responders. Casa Amigos, and parent company Evening Entertainment Group, said that this was their way of acknowledging the importance of their partnership with the police and fire departments, and that they were honored to be able to support them in this way.

Drew Young, general manager of Casa Amigos, has been leading the effort over the past few weeks. Young is aiming for every police department to receive 50 meals, with appropriate numbers also going to smaller firehouses. He has already made deliveries to 10 departments totaling 500 meals, with deliveries to another 10 departments across the Valley scheduled. As of now, meals have been donated to all Scottsdale and Tempe police departments. Surrounding cities like Mesa, Gilbert, and Phoenix are still to come.

The effort is made possible by donations received from Young’s long-time clientele who “want to help make a difference in the community.” Despite state-mandated closures for establishments with Series 6 and 7 liquor licenses, Young says that he was able to reopen the Casa Amigos kitchen solely to cook these meals for first responders.

“We could not operate our venues as safely or efficiently without the help of the police and fire departments,” says Young. “We value our long-term relationship with them, and while we cannot currently serve our customers, we can serve those who serve and protect us.”

At the start of the COVID-19 crisis, Young says that Casa Amigos held a similar campaign to donate meals to local nurses fighting the virus on the front lines. It was a success, seeing more than 4,000 meals donated. Phoenix Children’s Hospital in particular received 1,700 meals donated for Nurse’s Week.

Casa Amigos is located at 7340 E. Indian Plaza, Suite 100, in Scottsdale. For more information, visit casaamigosaz.com.