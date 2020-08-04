Valley Chef Opens Fast-Casual Eatery: Stratta Kitchen

by

Chef Alex Stratta’s seasonal Mediterranean-style dishes will be available to Valley diners for dine-in, takeout or delivery beginning Monday, Aug. 3.

North Scottsdale’s Stratta Kitchen serves up what the restaurant describes as “fresh, seasonal and chef-crafted fare,” led by the James Beard Award-winning chef. In partnership with the Genuine Concepts restaurant group, Stratta Kitchen will be open daily for lunch and dinner, available for dine-in, takeout or delivery via online ordering. Stratta, who also starred on “Iron Chef America” and earned a prestigious two Michelin stars for his eponymous eatery in Las Vegas, has personally handcrafted his menu to offer a “deliciously approachable” twist on flavorful Mediterranean fare, with most dishes priced at less than $12.

So why did this award-winning chef ditch fine dining to open his own fast-casual kitchen?

“Today’s diners are looking for high quality, natural and flavorful food that’s both convenient and accessible,” Stratta said in a statement. “The Mediterranean approach to cooking is sunny, inherently healthy, light and full of flavor focusing on fresh, seasonal and optimum quality ingredients.”

Stratta developed the Statta Kitchen ethos during his own health journey, overcoming colon cancer, changing his lifestyle and losing close to 100 pounds in the process. To regain his health, Stratta gravitated towards a natural, whole foods approach to cooking and eating.

To ensure that the service and atmosphere at Statta Kitchen are as warm, and welcoming as the bill of fare, the chef partnered with Phoenix-based Genuine Concepts, the neighborhood-focused restaurant group behind The Vig, The Little Woody, The Womack, Ladera Taverna y Cocina and The McMillan.

The menu includes naturally dairy-free, gluten-free and vegetarian options, with the goal of catering to a number of dietary needs and preferences without limitation. Broken down into To Share or Not to Share, Greens, Grains and The Goods, the menu also offers a selection of house-made specialty sauces to adorn any meal. Plus, the quick-serve setting will allow diners to pop in, order and go about their day, or sit and relax with a glass of wine of a craft beer.

Stratta Kitchen is located at 8260 N. Hayden Road, Suite A102, inside the Mercado on Hayden shopping center in Scottsdale. For more information call 480.597.9195. Find Stratta’s menu by visiting strattakitchen.com.

Photos courtesy of Stratta Kitchen