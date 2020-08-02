Tour de Scottsdale 2020 Goes Virtual

by

The 17th annual Tour de Scottsdale will kick off in October, but this year’s event is switching gears to navigate the evolving coronavirus pandemic.

DC Ranch made the difficult decision to cancel the in-person event on Market Street. So, a virtual event, to be held Oct. 12­–18, will allow hundreds of road warriors to keep the cycling spirit alive, stay active and healthy, while still supporting the McDowell Sonoran Conservancy.

With over 30,500 acres and 200 miles of trails, the McDowell Sonoran Preserve is the largest urban preserve in North America and the fourth largest urban preserve in the world. The McDowell Sonoran Conservancy, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the Sonoran Desert and mountains, protects this living treasure and offers events and activities in the Preserve so that everyone can enjoy a family-friendly, natural experience.

Riders will have several registration options to complete ride miles on their own. Participants can ride the official Tour de Scottsdale courses, log miles around their city or even in their home or fitness center on a trainer. In addition to the traditional 30- and 70-mile rides, the virtual event will introduce a new 15-mile course and 5-mile fit family ride.

The Tour de Scottsdale donates 100 percent of sponsorship proceeds and a portion of registration fees to the Conservancy and has raised over $600,000 to-date.

Those who register and complete any of the distances will receive a commemorative, distance-unique medal, an awesome virtual goodie bag and perks — along with all the bragging rights. Registration opened Monday, July 13. Visit tourdescottsdale.net for details.

