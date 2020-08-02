Explore the Beauty of the Desert — Botanical Garden reopens with safety in mind

by

In early July, the Desert Botanical Garden reopened to the public. The Garden staff says the while it is eager to share the beauty of the desert with Valley patrons, safety is its primary concern. So, it is limiting capacity, providing a touchless admissions experience and following all CDC guidelines and meeting all local requirements.

Desert Botanical Garden is home to thousands of species of cactus, trees and flowers from all around the world spread across 55 acres in Phoenix. The Garden was established in 1939 by a small group of passionate local citizens who saw the need to conserve the beautiful desert environment. With the support of social influencers of the time such as Gertrude Divine Webster, the Garden’s presence grew. Nearly eight decades later, thanks to leadership and investments from many individuals, Desert Botanical Garden has blossomed from a dream into a living museum.

Visitor hours have been shifted to the cooler periods of the day: 6am–noon and 5–9pm, Friday through Sunday; 7am–noon and 5–9pm, Monday through Thursday.

Residents will need to make a reservation to enjoy the Garden — for safety purposes, a limited number of visitors will be admitted every 30 minutes. Reservations can be made online or by calling 480.941.1225. No walk-up purchases are permitted.

To learn more about the safety measures being taken at Desert Botanical Garden, or to reserve a spot for a visit, go to dbg.org.