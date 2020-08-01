Puppy Luv Pet of the Month: Meet Brave!

by

This month’s spotlight dog is Brave! She is a 1-year-old Australian Shepherd mix.

The team at Puppy Luv says, “She is the sweetest dog with people and is completely kennel trained! A dog meet-and-greet is a must as she can sometimes be a little picky about the dogs she likes! She has been with us far too long and definitely needs a perfect home!”

Those interested in adopting beautiful Brave, can call Puppy Luv Animal Rescue at 480.525.1007. To learn more about Puppy Luv Animal Rescue follow them on Facebook or Instagram.