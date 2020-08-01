Puppy Luv Pet of the Month: Meet Brave!

This month’s spotlight dog is Brave! She is a 1-year-old Australian Shepherd mix.
The team at Puppy Luv says, “She is the sweetest dog with people and is completely kennel trained! A dog meet-and-greet is a must as she can sometimes be a little picky about the dogs she likes! She has been with us far too long and definitely needs a perfect home!”
Those interested in adopting beautiful Brave, can call Puppy Luv Animal Rescue at 480.525.1007. To learn more about Puppy Luv Animal Rescue follow them on Facebook or Instagram.
Leave a Reply