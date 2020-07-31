Whiskey and Popcorn Reviews: Hidden Gems to Stream

by

—By Kaely Monahan and Tuesday Mahrle

Netflix

The Fundamentals of Caring (2016)

This film, starring Paul Rudd, is not only funny, but also sentimental and heartwarming. Out of work Ben (Rudd) decides to register as a caregiver while struggling through a divorce. He is quickly hired to care for Trevor (Craig Roberts), an 18-year-old with muscular dystrophy. While Ben begins to learn Trevor’s routine, Trevor reveals his estranged relationship with his father. With a goal of seeing every roadside attraction along the way, Ben and Trevor embark on a road trip to visit Trevor’s father. As they learn about each other and themselves, they pick up a variety of roadside characters along the way, including Dot (Selena Gomez) and a pregnant woman named Peaches.

This movie doesn’t show one individual caring for another, but instead, it displays a beautiful buddy comedy showing how we relate to each other.

Honorable Mentions

Brick (2005)

Billy Elliot (2000)

Hulu

Hunt for the Wilderpeople (2016)

You might know New Zealander Taika Waititi from his latest film Jojo Rabbit or Thor: Ragnarok but if you missed his 2016 comedy Hunt or The Wilderpeople, do yourself a favor and go find it now on Hulu. Starring Julian Dennison and Sam Neill as foster son and foster father, the unlikely duo disappears deep into the New Zealand wilderness after the untimely demise of the foster wife. Ricky (Dennison) not wanting to return to the foster care system, goes with Hec (Neill) into the forest to escape child services. Together they both learn what it means to be a family. A hysterical coming-of-age film, Hunt for the Wilderpeople is not to be missed.

Honorable Mentions

Tangerine (2015)

I, Tonya (2017) Comedy

Amazon Prime

Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead (1991)

Based on Shakespeare’s Hamlet, we experience the play through the lens of Hamlet’s best friends, Rosencrantz and Guildenstern. This tragicomedy focuses on the actions, or the lack thereof, by Rosencrantz and Guildenstern. Directed and written by Tom Stoppard, the film makes liberal use of “theater of the absurd” where the emphasis is on the absurdity of the human experience. It’s a very unusual form of comedy that fans of Shakespeare or Waiting for Godot will enjoy.

Honorable Mentions

Lady Bird (2017)

His Girl Friday (1940)

Disney Plus

The Cat from Outer Space (1978)

If you grew up in the 70s, you might recognize this Disney film. Starring Ronnie Schell, Ken Berry, Sandy Duncan, McLean Stevenson and Harry Morgan, this family film delightfully capitalizes on the surge in space movies, but gives it its own unique twist. Ronnie Schell voices the alien Abyssinian cat, Jake, who has to make an emergency landing on Earth. The U.S. Army is alerted to the landing and Jake’s spaceship is captured and intensely inspected.

Needing an ally, Jake teams up with Frank, an astrophysicist with a knack for thinking outside of the box. Together, they get into trouble, fall in love and eventually repair Jake’s ship. A wonderful film from the Disney archives that’s totally worth watching with the whole family.

Honorable Mentions

Holes (2003)

Jane (2017)

Whiskey and Popcorn is a movie podcast by local film critics Kaely Monahan and Tuesday Mahrle. You can hear their full movie reviews on whiskeyandpopcorn.org.