Kitchen Insider: Step Inside Francine With Chef Brian Archibald

by

Chef Brian Archibald

Chef Brian Archibald will partner with restaurateur Laurent Halasz, best known for Fig & Olive, to bring a new Mediterranean experience to Scottsdale diners. Francine is set to open Aug. 14 at Scottsdale Fashion Square.

Among the signature dishes guests can expect to see on the dinner menu: Grilled Octopus, Zucchini Carpaccio, Salad Niçoise, Ratatouille Tart, Steak Tartare, Mushroom & Taleggio, Bone Marrow, Bouillabaisse, Striped Bass, and Seared Duck a la Provençal. For lunch and afternoon hours, the menu will also offer a selection of salads, carpaccio, pizza and informal and shareable dishes.

For more information, call 480.690.6180 or visit francinerestaurant.com.

I caught up with the chef as he prepares to open, and he shared these insights with me.

In your own words, please introduce yourself:

My name is Brian Archibald, I am a local Phoenican and Arizona chef that has worked around the U.S. in top kitchens with over 22 years of experience.

How did you get into the restaurant business/where were you trained?

While I was in high school, I attended a culinary program called CCAP, which give students the skills and work ethic to enter the culinary world.

This program also awards scholarships in competitions. I was awarded a scholarship to attend culinary school in San Francisco.

From where do you draw your culinary inspiration?

I draw inspiration from other artisan[s], farmers, bakers and chefs. I read many articles on food and actively search for new concepts to try.

How would you describe the flavor profile of your restaurant?

Our flavor profile in Francine is coastal cuisine of the French Riviera — “the food of the sun.” Very crisp, refreshing seafood and vegetable forward.

Chef says he takes sourcing his ingredients locally seriously.

I have been supporting Arizona farmers and artisans for most of my entire career and continuously look to forge new relationships.

What is your favorite dish at Francine?

My favorite dish at the moment is the Branzino with Panisse and heirloom tomato Sauce Veirge. It exemplifies the summer season and the flavors we hope to achieve through Francine. Chef says that another favorite is the Wild Striped Bass… Cooked in papillote, with French olive oil, Picholine olives, lemon, fennel and Agrodolce eggplant.

What is your go-to dish to cook at home?

My go-to for the summer for the family is Hoisin Turkey lettuce wraps with sticky rice, black bean chile sauce and lots of lots of fresh herbs.

And, what are the elements that make for a memorable meal?

I feel meals are memorable when the food can connect with you through flavors that surprise your palate but are understandable. Simple but executed well. Another key is the hospitality and service being sincere. |CST

Kathryn M. Miller is editor-in-chief at CITYSunTimes. Do you have a favorite Valley restaurant that you would like us to visit behind-the-scenes? Drop her a line: kathryn@citysuntimes.com.