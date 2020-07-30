FOREVER FAMILIES: Meet Dwaun — A Boy Who Wants a Dog to Be His Best friend

by

By Clint Williams, Aid to Adoption of Special Kids

They say dogs are man’s best friend and 12-year-old Dwaun would certainly agree.

Dwuan is a dog person. The active, athletic boy would love to join a forever family with pets — especially if that pet was a dachshund or a pug.

“Dwaun is a kid who likes to help and who really wants a family, and if that family had a dog he would take the dog for walks and take care of it,” says Brianna, a child specific adoption recruiter with Aid to Adoption of Special Kids (AASK).

Dwaun is “super friendly” and engaging, the kind of person who becomes instant friends with other kids playing in the park, Brianna says.

Dwaun enjoys sports — football and basketball are his favorites. He also likes to play video games and one of his favorite games is “Madden 20,” a game that simulates professional football games.

He also likes to draw and paint and takes great pride in his art, Brianna says.

His favorite foods include pizza, quesadillas, tamales, ramen noodles and Oreo cookies.

Dwaun will be in the eighth grade this fall. His favorite class is social studies.

Dwaun longs for a positive male role model and would do best in a two-parent family in which the parents are experienced and able to meet Dwaun’s needs for academic enrichment and behavior coaching.

For more information on children eligible for adoption, call Aid to Adoption of Special Kids (AASK) at 602.930.4900 or visit aask-az.org.