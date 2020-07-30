Chas Roberts to Give Away Two New A/C Systems

by

As the summer temperatures continue to bake Arizona, one local company wants to help those who may be experiencing hardship beat the heat.

Chas Roberts, a family-owned A/C, heating and plumbing provider, is donating two brand new A/C systems, including installation, to two winners as part of its 11th Annual Cool Play Giveaway. Nominations are now being accepted online through Aug. 15, 2020 (must be an Arizona resident).

The company is offering an opportunity to two lucky families or nonprofits who are experiencing tough times to receive a new A/C system. The Cool Play Giveaway was initially started by Chas Roberts president and CEO Sissie Roberts Shank as a way to help local families or organizations that may be undergoing hardship and are in need of a new A/C system.

“The Cool Play Giveaway is a tradition for us at Chas Roberts and now more than ever, it’s important that we keep up that tradition to help two local families in need,” said Roberts Shank. “The summer heat in Arizona is brutal, and we hate to see families suffer, so we try to do our part each year.”

Chas Roberts’ vendors, Carrier and Goodman, donate the A/C systems each year. Smiley Crane provides the crane service, and Chas Roberts coordinates the program and provides the installation. For more information or to nominate a family or nonprofit, visit chasroberts.com/coolplay.