‘SIP’ Your Way Through Summer With LDV

by

LDV Winery owners and winemakers Curt Dunham and Peggy Fiandaca are back with new weekly “From the LDV Winery Vineyard Kitchen” cooking and wine pairing series. Multiple events, themes and menus will be offered throughout the remainder of July and into August. Each virtual event takes place via Facebook Live, Thursdays at 4pm. Participants are invited to “SIP” (shelter in place) along with the LDV team as they share cooking and tasting tips, easy recipes and more during these casual virtual happy hour event.

Each event incorporates interactive preparation discussion, instruction tips and step-by-step meal tutorial. Recipes are posted prior to each session, with weekly meals taking place through Aug. 20:

July 30: Appetizers for Dinner featuring Chinese Lettuce Wraps, stuffed mushrooms, jicama shrimp tacos and bacon-wrapped stuffed jalapeno peppers, served with 2017 Viognier

Aug. 6: Filet with Cognac Mushroom Sauce, wild rice pilaf, and tomato salad, complemented by the new 2014 Sky Island Petite Sirah

Aug. 13: Chinese Eggrolls, Szechuan beef with rice, and spiced apple chutney wontons, served with 2016 R.E.D. Rhone Wine Blend

Aug. 20: Risotto with roasted shallots, portobello, mushrooms, radishes, and parmesan, paired with 2015 Grenache…plus Instant Espresso Chocolate Cake with vanilla ice cream for dessert

To join each complimentary class, guests can simply go to the LDV Winery Facebook page. Participants are invited to “drink along” by purchasing the featured wines. Wine club members receive enhanced discounts as well. Call 480.664.4822 to place an order to pick-up curbside or for tasting reservations at the LDV Winery Tasting Room in Old Town Scottsdale. Tasting Room hours are Sunday through Thursday, noon–6pm, and Friday and Saturday, noon–8pm. Local delivery can also be arranged. For more information, visit ldvwinery.com.