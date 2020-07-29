Explore Virtual Arizona Summertime Storytelling With Pueblo Grande

by

Join Arizona authors in a virtual storytelling of their books through Aug. 8. The free videos, which kicked off mid-July, will be posted on the Pueblo Grande Museum YouTube channel.

Each week features a different book and craft to go along with it. Fun craft kits related to each story can be purchased online for $5 each through Activenet and include a free child’s admission pass to visit the museum. Kits can be picked up Tuesday through Saturday, 8am–1pm, beginning the week prior to the scheduled date of the virtual storytelling. Access to all storytelling videos will end Sept. 5.

Aug. 1: What Do You Do When the Couch Eats Your Shoe? by Debi Novotny

Matthew realizes that his favorite superhero is missing, so he takes his dog on a mission to find it. They search the whole house together, only to discover unimaginable surprises!

Craft Kit: Create a miniature couch that can store many things. The miniature couch craft is pre-made and needs decoration to come alive, just like in the book. Register here.

Aug. 8: Saved by the Burp by Rodo Sofranac

Follow Rogilla the gorilla, the zoo’s most popular resident. At heart, she’s like a human kid. She loves to play, eat, drink and play some more. One night she gets out of her enclosure and decides to eat and drink like a human kid. What happens when she does?

Craft Kit: Make some noise with a gorilla rattle. This kit comes with all the materials for some apelike fun. Register here.

Pueblo Grande Museum, which is located at 4619 E. Washington St. in Phoenix, remains closed at the moment. Follow the Museum on Facebook @PuebloGrandeMuseum and on Twitter @PuebloGrande; call 602.495.0901 or visit pueblogrande.com for more information and virtual programming.