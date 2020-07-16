Phoenix Testing Blitz: Free COVID-19 Testing Offered Beginning July 17

by

City of Phoenix community partners are holding free COVID-19 testing sites on select dates. Pre-registration is required. The testing is free to all community members.

No ID required at these sites:

Friday, July 17

7am–noon

Cesar Chavez Library, 3635 W. Baseline Road, Phoenix

Provider: Valle del Sol

Pre-registration/appointment required: bit.ly/cesarchaveztesting

Saturday, July 18

7am to Noon

Cesar Chavez Library, 3635 W. Baseline Road, Phoenix

Provider: Valle del Sol

Pre-registration/appointment required: bit.ly/cesarchaveztesting

Saturday, July 18

6–11am

MetroCenter Mall, 9617 N. Metro Pkwy W., Phoenix

Provider: Family Tree Healthcare

Pre-registration/appointment required: familytreehealthcare.com

Federal COVID-19 Free Testing Sites

Federal and State agencies, and the City of Phoenix, along with pharmacy and lab partners are hosting COVID-19 testing events. Pre-registration is required. Testing locations are drive-thru and by appointment only. Residents must pre-register on the website. Bring the provided voucher to the test appointment. For those who cannot print, a voucher will be created at the site. Register online at https://doineedacovid19test.com.

Keep checking here as additional times and locations will be added through July 27.

Photo ID is required at these sites:

Maryvale High School

3415 N. 59th Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85031

​Friday, July 17: 6am–2pm

Saturday, July 18: 6am–2pm

Sunday, July 19: 6am–2pm

South Mountain Park

10919 S. Central Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85042

Friday, July 17: 6am–2pm

Saturday, July 18: 6am–2pm

Sunday, July 19: 6am–2pm

Metier Pharmacy

4214 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix, AZ 85018

When arriving at the testing location, follow instructions on the signage and provided by onsite personnel.

Friday, July 17: 9am–12pm;1–4pm

Saturday, July 18: Closed

Sunday, July 19: Closed

Monday, July 20: 9am–noon;1–4pm

Tuesday, July 21: 9am–noon;1–4pm

Wednesday, July 22: 9am–noon;1–4pm

Find additional information from the Arizona Department of Health Services about COVID-19.

The City of Phoenix also offers a Coronavirus Business & Resident Resources page.