Phoenix Testing Blitz: Free COVID-19 Testing Offered Beginning July 17

City of Phoenix community partners are holding free COVID-19 testing sites on select dates. Pre-registration is required. The testing is free to all community members.
No ID required at these sites:
Friday, July 17
7am–noon
Cesar Chavez Library, 3635 W. Baseline Road, Phoenix
Provider: Valle del Sol
Pre-registration/appointment required: bit.ly/cesarchaveztesting
Saturday, July 18
7am to Noon
Cesar Chavez Library, 3635 W. Baseline Road, Phoenix
Provider: Valle del Sol
Pre-registration/appointment required: bit.ly/cesarchaveztesting
Saturday, July 18
6–11am
MetroCenter Mall, 9617 N. Metro Pkwy W., Phoenix
Provider: Family Tree Healthcare
Pre-registration/appointment required: familytreehealthcare.com
Federal COVID-19 Free Testing Sites
Federal and State agencies, and the City of Phoenix, along with pharmacy and lab partners are hosting COVID-19 testing events. Pre-registration is required. Testing locations are drive-thru and by appointment only. Residents must pre-register on the website. Bring the provided voucher to the test appointment. For those who cannot print, a voucher will be created at the site. Register online at https://doineedacovid19test.com.
Keep checking here as additional times and locations will be added through July 27.
Photo ID is required at these sites:
Maryvale High School
3415 N. 59th Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85031
Friday, July 17: 6am–2pm
Saturday, July 18: 6am–2pm
Sunday, July 19: 6am–2pm
South Mountain Park
10919 S. Central Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85042
Friday, July 17: 6am–2pm
Saturday, July 18: 6am–2pm
Sunday, July 19: 6am–2pm
Metier Pharmacy
4214 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix, AZ 85018
When arriving at the testing location, follow instructions on the signage and provided by onsite personnel.
Friday, July 17: 9am–12pm;1–4pm
Saturday, July 18: Closed
Sunday, July 19: Closed
Monday, July 20: 9am–noon;1–4pm
Tuesday, July 21: 9am–noon;1–4pm
Wednesday, July 22: 9am–noon;1–4pm
Find additional information from the Arizona Department of Health Services about COVID-19.
The City of Phoenix also offers a Coronavirus Business & Resident Resources page.
