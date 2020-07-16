Ducey Extends COVID-19 Eviction Protections and Expands Rental Assistance Access

by

At a press conference today, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced that he has signed Executive Order 2020-49, which extends a moratorium on residential evictions until Oct. 31, 2020. The Order is to provide “continued protections for renters who are facing economic hardship as a result of COVID-19.” In addition, “The order ensures renters impacted by COVID-19 will be able to stay in their homes while extending the time to access rental assistance programs.”



The governor also said that Arizona is allocating $650,000 to community action agencies for additional staff to process rental assistance for those in need, stating in a press release that, “In total, state and local governments have made more than $80 million available to assist renters and prevent homelessness.”

Other highlights from today’s Executive Order announcement include:

The Arizona Department of Housing is providing Chicanos Por La Causa $250,000 for the organization’s statewide housing program, which finds housing for homeless individuals.

The state has provided $5 million to launch the Foreclosure Prevention Program. The program provides financial assistance to individuals who rely on income from tenants to help them avoid foreclosure.



Additional guidance for landlords and renters relating to today’s executive order can be found here. |CST

Watch today’s press conference here.