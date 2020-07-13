WestWorld of Scottsdale to Host Blake Shelton Drive-in Concert Experience July 25

by

Blake Shelton, with special guests Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins, will headline a drive-in concert experience slated for Saturday, July 25, at WestWorld of Scottsdale’s Polo Fields. The concert will appear at 300 select drive-in screens across the U.S. and Canada, produced exclusively for this summer event. Gates open at 6pm for this 7:30pm concert.

The Polo Fields of WestWorld, located at 16601 N. Pima Road in Scottsdale, offer plenty of room for concert-goers to spread out, not to mention permanent restroom facilities. Concessions will be available for purchase.

The show will adhere to guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control as well all state and local health mandates. This includes maintaining at least six feet of space between vehicles (this event will observe 20 x 20 feet of space between vehicles), the use of personal protective equipment by staff, leveraging contactless payment and ticketing systems and limiting capacity in restrooms. All patrons must wear masks when outside of their vehicles. Guidelines around concessions will also be enforced to abide by Arizona guidelines.

Tickets go on sale July 14 at noon. The general admission cost is $114.99 per carload. The event is rain or shine and is produced by Encore Live and presented in Scottsdale by R Entertainment and M Culinary.