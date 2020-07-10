SUSD Governing Board Delays Campus Returns Until September — Offers Two Back-to-School Options for Families

by

The Governing Board of the Scottsdale Unified School District (SUSD) voted to provide families with two instructional choices for student learning when its 28 schools reopen.

According to a July 9 press release, at the recommendation of Superintendent Dr. Scott Menzel, the Board decided to delay the return of students to SUSD school campuses until at least Sept. 8, the day after Labor Day, if permitted to return in person at that time.

The District said that as a result of feedback since the Board’s July 7 meeting, leaders recommended eliminating from consideration a hybrid model of learning that would have combined on-campus instruction with distance learning. Menzel reported widespread concern among parents, teachers, counselors and principals with the complexities involved in making that proposal workable for families and staff.

Next week, SUSD families will receive additional information about the two instructional choices the District will offer:

Full-Time, On Campus: On a Scottsdale Unified campus five days a week, with enhanced cleaning and disinfection protocols. In accordance with the June 19 Maricopa County regulation, face masks will be required of all students and staff while on campus. Face masks will also be required on all SUSD school buses.

Full-Time Online: Online five days a week through Scottsdale Unified’s fully accredited, age-appropriate, distance-learning program, Scottsdale Online (SOL). Classes will be led by SUSD’s state-certified teachers.

SUSD’s 2020–21 school year will begin on time, Aug. 10, with all students taking part in a virtual, enhanced distance-learning program also directed by District teachers, who will instruct, supervise and assess student learning until public health conditions permit students who chose on-campus learning to return to campus, currently planned for Sept. 8.

SUSD launched a new “Let’s Talk” online comment-collection system for members of the public, students, parents and staff to provide input on the plan. For additional information, visit susd.org.