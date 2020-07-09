14 New Pieces in 24 Hours — The 24 Hour Plays Partners With Arizona Theatre Company for New Edition

by

A group of Arizona actors and writers will work together to write, rehearse, perform and produce 14 new pieces in just 24 hours, as The 24 Hour Plays partners with Arizona Theatre Company on an edition of The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues. Beginning at 7pm ET July 14, the new monologues will be published, one every 15 minutes.

On July 13 at 6pm, actors will share brief orientation-style videos to allow the writers to get to know them better. By 7pm, writers and actors will be paired, and writers will get to work on crafting new monologues especially for their assigned actors. Actors receive their monologues July 14 at 10am, will film their performances throughout the day, and at 7pm their videos begin to be released to the world, completing the 24-hour cycle. The monologues will be available to view on IGTV and online for four days after their initial airing courtesy of an agreement with Theatre Authority, a nonprofit organization managed by Actors’ Equity.

Fifteen Arizona theater companies were asked to identify artists and writers to participate in the project, and 12 are participating including Arizona Theatre Company, Borderlands Theater, Brelby Theatre Company, The Bridge Initiative, Childsplay, The Rogue Theatre, The Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre, Stray Cat Theatre, Teatro Bravo!, United Colours of Arizona Theatre, The University of Arizona and Winding Road Theater Ensemble.

The cast of this special edition includes Damon Bolling, Chanel Bragg, Veronica Conran, Gabriella de Brequet, Veronika Duerr, Louis Farber, Brenda Jean Foley, Jen Gantwerker, Alejandra Luna, Carley Elizabeth Preston, Shonda Royall, Seth Tucker,and China Young. They will perform monologues written by Esther Almazán, Monica Bauer, Susanna Velarde Covarrubias, Sean Daniels, Marvin González De León, Angelica Howland, Shelby and Brian Maticic, Milta Ortiz, John Perovich, Christopher Oscar Peña, Elaine Romero, Jasmine Roth, Mark Schultz, Maybe Stewart and Paul Michael Thompson.

The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues are produced by Coleman Ray Clark and Madelyn Paquette. The artistic director of The 24 Hour Plays is Mark Armstrong.

“It’s an honor to work with Mark Armstrong and The 24 Hour Plays,” said Arizona Theatre Company’s artistic director Sean Daniels in a press release. “As the pandemic hit, they pivoted quickly to digital and became a beacon of hope that artists would still be able to create and connect with audiences. They deserve every bit of praise they have received during this time.”

“To have The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues focus on a single state for the first time shows the quality of artists we have here in Arizona — and Mark is an Arizona State University boy done good. We’re glad to be highlighting the artists that started here and have now taken the country by storm.”

“Sean Daniels is one of the great artistic leaders of my generation,” said Armstrong. “Arizona Theatre Company was a place where I had formative theatergoing experiences and I’m thrilled that they’re getting a forward-thinking reboot under Sean’s inspiring vision. The 24 Hour Plays bring together creative communities around the world and not only are we looking forward to hosting Arizona’s top writers and actors for an exciting round of Viral Monologues, I’m looking forward to the day I can get on a plane and help bring Arizona artists together live and in person for a production of The 24 Hour Plays with ATC.”

Proceeds from this round support Arizona Theatre Company, the official state theater of Arizona. Now celebrating its 53rd Season, the mission of the Arizona Theatre Company is to inspire, engage, and entertain — one moment, one production and one audience at a time.

“Now more than ever, support for Arizona Theatre Company is essential for our survival and our robust return to live theatre. Help us as we continue to be a leader in the arts in Arizona,” Daniels said. “ATC is committed to using all donations raised to help us support our people, our mission and our community.”

The program will be available July 14–18 on IGTV @24hourplays, on The 24 Hour Plays’ Facebook and YouTube channel, and at 24hourplays.com/viral-monologues.

More information for those who would like to support The 24 Hour Plays or attend a live performance in the future is available at 24hourplays.com.