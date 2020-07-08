Young Artists and Authors Showcase: ‘One World: Out of Many, We Are One’

by

“World’s Kitchen” by Danielle Sharkey, Chaparral High School “Teamwork Set in Stone” by Dana Corbo, Chaparral High School “We Are One” by Eike Mussig Contreras, Saguaro High School “Not Everything is Black or White” by Madeline Lafflam, Chaparral High School

Scottsdale Arts Learning & Innovation’s first online exhibition, Youth Artists and Authors Showcase “One World: Out of Many, We Are One” will continue through July 31.

Members of the Scottsdale Sister Cities Association (SSCA) serve as citizen ambassadors, creating networks and partnerships with eight sister cities around the world. Their Young Artists and Authors Showcase encourages Scottsdale teens to express the SSCA mission through original artwork and literature.

This year’s theme is “One World: Out of Many, We Are One,” and the organizers shared this backdrop to the exhibition: “In these times of uncertainty, isolation and disruption, our communities struggle to maintain positive connections and optimism. Our friends and colleagues in sister cities around the world seem further away than ever. More than ever, we see the urgency for our nations to work together in harmony, lifting each other up, encouraging compassion, and defining resiliency.”

This year’s theme, “One World: Out of Many, We Are One,” asks students to “explore creative ways that we create peace through people-to-people interaction. In what ways can different nations come together during a time of physical separation? We turn to our creative youth and their forward-thinking ideals to hopefully bring us closer to a unified world.”

SSCA says that it aims to promote peace through mutual respect, understanding and cooperation — one individual, one community at a time.

The exhibition is organized in conjunction with Scottsdale Artists’ School. To view the exhibition, visit scottsdaleartslearning.org and click on the “Exhibition” link.