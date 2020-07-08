Superintendent’s Message: Dr. Debbi Burdick , Cave Creek Unified School District

by

In these unprecedented and difficult times, here is some good news to celebrate. Please join me in congratulating the Cactus Shadows High School Graduating Class of 2020! Here is our Falcon Class of 2020, By the Numbers:

There are 426 grads — 216 females and 210

67 were in our CS eLearning Program and 3 were early graduates.

169 have been with us from kindergarten.

Their combined GPA is a 3.33 on a weighted scale and the highest is a 4.875 — Congrats Valedictorian Billy Mullenmeister for your effort and accomplishments! And, congratulations to Salutatorian Elizabet Cave and Colin McConnon, a National Merit Scholar Finalist.

10 seniors had perfect attendance up to Spring Break and the school closure.

33 seniors participated in the Superintendent’s Challenge, accruing 6926 hours of community service in four years. 25 seniors completed the Challenge. Senior Maya Bellowe had the most hours over her four years for a total of 516 hours.

342 grads are going to college and 8 to the military to serve our country. 6 will be attending other types of schools. 1 is moving onto an apprenticeship and 13 onto Career Education. 12 students will move onto the world of work and 8 are taking a gap year.

24 seniors received the CCUSD Seal of Bi-literacy and 39 will receive the State Seal of Bi-literacy.

They have been awarded over 11.5 million in scholarships to date.

18 of our senior student athletes have signed letters of intent.

And the Class of 2020 is very ready for college, already graduating with college credits: 16 seniors achieved the Advanced Placement Capstone Diploma 13 seniors were in the International Baccalaureate program; 8 seniors were in Paradise Valley Community College’s Early College Program; 4 attended EVIT—the East Valley Institute of Technology; Over 4 years, 767 took Paradise Valley Community College Dual Enrollment courses; They took 1394 Advanced Placement courses in 4 years; And, took 1401 Career and Technical Education courses.



Best of luck and the warmest congratulations, Cactus Shadows Falcons, Class of 2020!

To contact Dr. Burdick, call 480.575.2000. For more information on the Cave Creek Unified School District, visit ccusd93.org.