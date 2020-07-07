Carefree’s Peterson, Crane Appointed to MAG Committees in June

by

The Town of Carefree announced in late June that, “in an effort to strengthen its working relationship with other municipalities and more effectively represent the interests of Carefree residents in important regional matters,” it has increased its representation within in the Maricopa Association of Governments (MAG) organization.

At the June 24 meeting of the MAG Regional Council, Carefree Mayor Les Peterson was appointed by the membership to the Executive Committee of the Council. In addition, Carefree Vice Mayor John Crane was appointed by the membership to the MAG Economic Development Committee.

MAG is a council of municipal governments and tribal entities that serves as the regional planning agency for Maricopa County, including the neighboring urbanized areas in Pinal County. MAG provides regional planning and policy decisions in areas of transportation, air quality, water quality, economic development and human services. A separate Committee is assigned to each of these areas, under the overall leadership of the MAG Regional Council.

The MAG bylaws summarize the purpose of the organization: “The Maricopa Association of Governments is based on the principle that cities, towns, counties, and Indian Communities, which are closest to the people, should exercise the basic initiative and leadership and should have the primary responsibility for addressing those local problems and needs which require action on an area-wide or regional basis.”

For additional information about the role and purpose of MAG, visit azmag.gov.