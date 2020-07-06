Puppy Luv: Helping Homeless Pets Off the Streets and Into Loving Homes

by

Puppy Luv Pet of the Month: Meet Poppy!

Poppy is a 1-year-old Rottweiler/Australian Shepherd mix. The team at Puppy Luv shared that Poppy “loves being with people and is one of the sweetest dogs we have! She has the cutest little dock tail and she always looks like she’s smiling!”

If you are interested in adopting sweet Poppy, call Puppy Luv Animal Rescue at 480.525.1007.

Puppy Luv Animal Rescue is a no-kill, foster based animal rescue located in Cave Creek. Its mission is to help homeless pets off the streets and into loving homes, while encouraging spaying and neutering.

“We wish to educate the general public on animal rescue, care and over-population of county shelters all over the United States,” says director Gwen Ware. “All of our animals are in private foster homes and are adopted through a unique one on one ‘play-time’ at their foster home or at a weekend adoption event. This allows for a more personalized experience with your family and potential new best friend”

“Our fosters are most qualified to answer any questions regarding the animals. They give you a sneak peak into what the pet will actually be like in your home, instead of a scary shelter environment.”

The nonprofit dog rescue, which has been open for a little over three years, focuses on rehoming puppies and adult dogs as well as taking in medical cases and pregnant moms.

“We believe that no pet should be left behind, so we are a strict no kill rescue,” Ware shares. “We also love to help and give back to our community in any and every way possible.”

During restrictions due to the coronavirus, Ware says that residents who wish to make donations for either resale or donations for the rescue can do so with easy contactless donation drop offs at the Puppy Luv Flea Market location, 7171 E. Cave Creek Road.

To learn more about Puppy Luv Animal Rescue call 480.525.1007 or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.