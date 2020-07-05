Save the Date: Annual Urban Fruit Tree Program Kicks Off Sept. 12

by

Urban farmer Greg Peterson, founder of The Urban Farm, has been growing fruit trees for over 40 years in the Valley and offers education on the best techniques for successfully growing fruit trees in the desert.

“Education is at the core of all that we do,” says Peterson. “Each year we begin the fall season with a kick-off event that teaches people how to successfully purchase and grow fruit trees that are climate appropriate for the low desert.”

Recent food system challenges have shown how essential a reliable local food supply is for individuals as well as for our communities.

The Urban Farm Fruit Tree Education Program aims to provide a support system for beginning backyard farmers and fruit growers. Peterson makes full use of his contacts and resources to obtain a selection of seasonally and climate appropriate fruit trees, bushes and vines. The key to success for any fruit grower

is experience — and The Urban Farm has plenty of that to share.

The 2020 challenge facing The Urban Farm is hosting classes while maintaining appropriate social distancing. Instead of holding a live in-person Kick-off event, this year it will be a live online event consisting of a full course of learning opportunities, several Q&A sessions and the event’s traditional giveaways.

A day’s worth of education translates into a wealth of fruit growing empowerment for the beginning and semi-novice fruit grower. The event will feature expert advice from grower Tom Spellman from Dave Wilson Nursery along with Peterson hosting interviews sharing multiple real-life examples of success from here in the Valley.

With the advantage of current online technology, participants will be able to join classes and access course work from the comfort of their own home. Fruit tree education continues throughout September, October, November and early December with free webinars and potentially some in person classes around the city.

The Urban Farm accepts preorders for its selection of deciduous (apples, peaches, apricots, plums, figs, grapes and berries) and citrus trees (lemons, limes, oranges, etc.). The program offers special Early Bird pricing and bundling deals through Nov. 7. Pick up of trees will begin in October for citrus trees, and in January for deciduous trees.

The 21st annual Urban Farm Fruit Tree Education Program will take place Sept. 12, kicking off at 9am. For more information on The Urban Farm, visit urbanfarm.org or follow them on Facebook: facebook.com/theurbanfarm.