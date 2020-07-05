FOREVER FAMILIES: Meet Damone — A teen needing someone on the sideline for him

by

By Clint Williams, Aid to Adoption of Special Kids

Damone is a teen for all seasons — football season, basketball season, track season.

Damone, 14, is a multi-sport athlete who thrives in the world of competition, says John Hicks, a child specific adoption recruiter with Aid to Adoption of Special Kids (AASK).

“He enjoys the routine and structure that sports gives him,” says Hicks, adding that sports give Damone the motivation to do well in school.

Damone runs track, specializing in sprints, and plays football, but his favorite sport is basketball.

“What I like about basketball is jumping and moving around,” the soft-spoken Damone says. “I’m really good at dribbling.”

But, he knows he can get better and is willing to work hard at it.

“I like people coaching me,” Damone says. “I like getting coached.”

When he isn’t playing sports, Damone says he likes to get lost in a book.

“I like reading books, especially the Diary of a Wimpy Kid books,” he says.

The perfect forever family for Damone would include a mother and a father to serve as a strong male role model.

“Like any athlete,” Hicks says. “Damone needs a good coach and a good cheerleader.”

