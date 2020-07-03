Mix It Up at Home This Summer with Iconic

by

Summer is here, and with many of us still staying at home, it is the perfect time to hone our home mixologist skills. So, we turned to the experts at Iconic Cocktail Co. for some inspiration.

Led by owners Matt Farrow and Kaylee (soon to be Farrow) Nedley, Iconic creates handcrafted cocktail mixers. The company produces its mixers seasonally in small batches and says that its focus is fully on flavor.

“At Iconic Cocktail Co., every bottle starts with real ingredients,” the team says, “like fresh citrus, local prickly pears, or honey sourced from the Valley (just to name a few!) We’re focused on the flavor of these real ingredients, so we cut back on sugar and leave out the fake stuff. This results in a product that is low in natural pure cane sugar with a clean label. We never use high fructose corn syrup, artificial ingredients, or preservatives. Every ounce is packed with flavor so all you have to do is, just add spirit.”

The company also teams up with local winemakers, distillers, bartenders and baristas for inspiration, and Iconic was kind enough to share some of that inspiration with some summertime favorites to try at home.

To learn more about this Arizona-grown company, purchase mixers or for additional inspiration, visit iconiccocktail.com. |CST

Melo Rosé Sangria

Iconic says, “This sangria calls for our summer seasonal, Iconic Watermelon Rose Tonic. This mixer is made with fresh melons and fragrant roses, all balanced out with the right amount of quinine. To complement the rose flavor, we are using a Rosé instead of white wine. Garnished with slices of cucumber and melon balls from watermelon and Korean melon, this will be your new favorite summer sipper.”

Makes about 8 servings

1 bottle of Rosé

1 cup Iconic Watermelon Rose Tonic

¼ cup lime juice

1 12oz can sparkling water

Garnish with cucumber, melon balls, and lime wheels

Combine all in a pitcher

Garnish your glasses and serve with ice

Tiki Mule

“A new take on a Moscow Mule made with rum and a little Spiced Honey. This tropical mule is perfect for summer!”

2oz rum

1/2oz Iconic Ginga Syrup

1/2oz Iconic Spiced Honey

1/2oz lime juice

2-4 pieces of pineapple

Splash of sparkling water

Muddle pineapple and lime juice in a shaker

Add Ginga Syrup, Spiced Honey, lime, and rum. Shake all with ice

Double strain into a stainless steel or mule mug over fresh ice

Garnish with a pineapple wedge and leaf

A Walk in Oaxaca

“Sharing one of the three recipes we created with our friends at Provision Coffee!”

1.5oz Corazon Tequila

.5oz Yuu Baal Mezcal

1oz Iconic Prickly Pear Sour

.25oz Creme De Violet

.5oz Lemon juice

Shake with ice

Strain into a chilled coupe

Garnish with a lemon twist

Photos courtesy of Iconic Cocktail Co.