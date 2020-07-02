Annual Women’s Film Festival Pivots to Virtual Event

by

LUNAFEST, a fundraising film festival dedicated to championing women filmmakers and bringing women together in their communities, has been rescheduled as a virtual event, set for Sunday, Aug. 2, at 4pm. It was originally scheduled to be held at Madison Center for the Arts in March but was canceled due to COVID-19 closures.

Hosted by Soroptimist International of Phoenix (siphx.org) for its fifth consecutive year, LUNAFEST is a unique film festival that highlights women as leaders in society, illustrated through seven short films by women filmmakers. The films range from animation to drama, and cover topics such as women’s health, body image, relationships, cultural diversity and breaking barriers.

All proceeds from the event will benefit local nonprofit Soroptimist International of Phoenix, whose mission is to empower women and girls by providing access to, and support of their educational objectives, and Chicken & Egg Pictures, a nonprofit organization that supports women nonfiction filmmakers whose artful and innovative storytelling catalyzes social change. Visit the event Facebook page at facebook.com/lunafestphoenix2020.

Thus far, the festival, which is created and funded by LUNA®, The Whole Nutrition Bar, has raised more than $5 million for nonprofit organizations across the U.S. and Canada. (lunafest.org)

Tickets for the virtual event are $20 per household and are available for purchase online at https://bit.ly/LunaFestPhx. A streaming link and password will be sent to all those that have purchased tickets the morning of the event. Purchasers will have 24-hour access to view the films until 4pm, Monday, Aug. 3.

The 2021 LUNAFEST is tentatively scheduled for March 7 at Madison Center for the Arts, featuring a return to the full cinematic experience.