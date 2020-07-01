HER Certified Review: 2021 KIA Seltos SX Turbo AWD — See Ya in a KIA

by

By Cathy Droz –

Several years ago, there was a KIA dealer in Phoenix who did his own radio and TV commercials. His voice was much like the character George Costanza in “Seinfeld” and he would end all his commercials (in a high-pitched voice) with “See Ya in a KIA.” It was so irritating, but it became an iconic phrase like “Where’s the Beef?” or “Just do it.” Folks would use that phrase to say goodbye after a lunch meeting or leaving the office. “See Ya in a KIA” … Talk about great marketing.

Well that was then, and this is now. The KIA brand, along with its model lineup, does not need a quirky saying or a hamster to get your attention.

KIA has brand recognition because they listen to their customer base, strive to be on every person’s shopping list and have created outstanding vehicles. Taking cues from other luxury and utilitarian vehicles, they have come up with some winners. The Sportage, Niro, Soul, Sorento, Rio, Forte, Optima, Stinger, K900, Sedona as well as the “impossible to keep in stock” Telluride and my test vehicle, the 2021 Seltos.

The Seltos is a very good-looking vehicle. My test vehicle was white with a black roof. It caught my attention immediately as it did other drivers on the road. I was stopped at a red light when a woman, lowering her window, asked me what kind of SUV I was driving. When I told her she yelled back, “How much?” And I said, “Under 30,” where she immediately gave me thumbs up.

The KIA warranty is one of the best in the mass market brand with 10-year/100,000 Mile limited Powertrain — 5-yr/60,000-Mile limited basic warranty and 5-yr/60,000 Mile Roadside Assistance.

You need to test drive the Seltos and see for yourself if it will meet your needs. My friends (empty nester golfers) took mine for a spin and then tried to get their golf bags in plus other accessories. The cargo area, when the back seats are down, is huge.

You have a choice of driving “feels.” The Drive Mode (DMS) made a difference in how the vehicle responded, once I changed from Eco to Normal, I felt the ride was smoother for me. The “golfers” went to my friend’s KIA dealership and wound up purchasing a Kia Sorento, finding the Seltos a tad small for their needs. I say test drive several! It is like Cinderella’s glass slipper… test drive until the right one fits.

In the case of my “golfer” friends, I suppose we could say “See Ya in a Kia” as they also own a Sportage.

For more information go to kia.com or for more reviews go to hercertified.com

Here are some of the outstanding features of the 2021 Kia Seltos SX Turbo AWD:

6L Turbo 4-Cylinder Engine, 195 lb.- ft Torque, 175 Horsepower, 7-Speed Quick-Shift DCT Automatic Torque. All-Wheel Drive w/Center Lock Drive Mode Select (DMS)

KIA Drivewise Driver-Assist Technology

Forward Collision -Avoidance Assist, Blind Spot Collision Warning, Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist Rear

Rear Cross Traffic Warning Lane Keeping Assist, Lane departure warning, driver attention warning, high beam assist.

SAFETY

Dual Front Advanced Airbags, Dual Front Seat Mounted Side and Full- Length Curtain Airbags

ESC and Downhill, Brake/Hill-start Assist Control

INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR HIGHLIGHTS

8” Touchscreen w/Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Rear Camera, USB Multimedia Port, heated front seats, 60/40 Split-Folding and reclining, dual level cargo floor.

18” Alloy Wheels, roof rails, fog lamps, upgraded grille with integrated LED light bar, compact spare tire

SX Turbo AWD Features – All Included in price 24 items – Here are the Highlights

UVO Link w/Navigation, 10.25 Display, Bose Premium Audio, sound connected lighting, smart cruise control W/stop and go, highway driving assist, Sofino Seat Trim, 10-way power driver’s seat with power lumbar, remote star (on Key fob), wireless phone charger, rear USB charge port, cargo cover

EXTRA

Clear White with Black Roof Paint: $345

Carpeted Floor Mats: $130

MSRP: $27,890

AS TESTED: $29,485

Fuel: 25 mpg City and 30 mpg Highway

Founder of H.E.R. Certified and co-founder of Smart Women Series USA, Cathy Droz has test driven over 520 cars for manufacturers and reviewed them on her website, hercertified.com, radio, TV, YouTube and print. She is a consumer advocate for women car buyers and training expert for the auto industry. Her book, A Woman’s Guide to Buying a Car with Confidence and Street Smarts — Don’t let these High Heels fool you, is an easy and informative guide to car buying.