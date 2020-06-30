Cave Creek Mayor Issues Emergency Proclamation Restricting Use of Consumer Fireworks in the Town

by

Today, Cave Creek Mayor Ernie Bunch issued a proclamation declaring an emergency due to fire dangers and restricted the use of permissible consumer fireworks in the Town. The Town had already prohibited firework displays since the Town Code bans them once the fire level reaches”High,” and the Town’s fire level is currently at “Extreme.”

The Proclamation is in effect from 5pm today, June 30, through 11:59pm, July 6.

Read the proclamation here: https://www.cavecreekaz.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=460.