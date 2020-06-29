Nearly 700 Students, 30 Teachers Displaced Due to Metrocenter Mall Closure — Phoenix Conservatory of Music seeking interim and permanent space

by

Phoenix Conservatory of Music (PCM) announced June 20 that its nearly 700 students and 30 teachers will be displaced due to the permanent closing of Metrocenter Mall on June 30. PCM learned of the closure Friday, June 19. The organization has used the space for its school and music studios since 2011. According to the press release, PCM must vacate the premises by July 15.

Executive director Regina Nixon says that while unexpected, this transition has been something the organization has been expecting given the state of the mall in recent years. At present, PCM is functioning virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so operationally it can continue to serve its students.

The school says that it plans to return to normal in-person operations as soon as it is safe to do so, but in the interim, it needs to find a place to store musical instruments and classroom/office equipment; and ultimately, a permanent home for the future.

Its basic and immediate needs include 6–10,000 sq. ft. of space with classroom, performance and office areas, ideally — but not limited to — the City of Phoenix boundaries. PCM is looking for a partner who is willing to donate in-kind facilities to support our nonprofit educational mission. PCM is a 501(c)(3) organization.

In addition, the school will need logistical help to facilitate a move at the end of June.

Base needs include:

4–6 Lesson Rooms (approx. 80–100 sq. ft. each)

4–5 Music Classrooms (approx. 400–600 sq. ft. each)

1 Parents/Student Waiting Area (approx. 2 sq. ft. each)

1 Large Admin Space (or two classroom sizes)

1 Private Office or 1 classroom space dedicated as an office

Storage (2 classroom spaces or 500-plus sq. ft)

Access to Restrooms

Ability to install phones and internet

Access to performance space preferred

“In addition to this, we are needing to raise monies to help us with this unplanned move,” said Nixon. “We have a go fund me page set up.”

For additional information about PCM, visit pcmrocks.org.