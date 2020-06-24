FOUND:RE Launches #Together4PHX

by

Community invited to submit photographs for visual storytelling project

COVID-19 has forever changed the lives of people around the world, and FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel wants to help tell the stories of those lives, but with a local focus. With this goal in mind, it launched #Together4PHX, a visual storytelling project designed showcase in an effort to unite people through their unique photographic experiences during the coronavirus pandemic. The company is seeking submissions to be displayed on the hotel’s six-story exterior video wall.

“Our goal is to create a digital art photography experience for the community, created by the community — because we are all in this together,” says Tim Sprague, managing partner of FOUND:RE Phoenix. “We’re seeking photos that embrace a myriad of emotions such as bravery, compassion, selflessness, resilience, and spirit as well as images that showcase fun, entertainment, unique quarantine activities and more. This captivating, large-scale light installation will essentially become our gallery without walls that lights up the night and instills a sense of pride for how we as a community have overcome challenges of this new normal.”

Photography professionals and novices of all ages are invited to submit their high-resolution, vertical photographs. The resolution must be at least 2MB. Photographers are encouraged to submit as many photos as desired. After a photograph is approved, the photographer will be notified via email.

Images should reflect touching personal experiences during the coronavirus pandemic. Photos must be received in vertical format, and community members are welcome to submit as many photos as they wish via foundrehotels.com/submitart. The images will rotate on the property’s six-story exterior video wall in an effort to bring art, community and a visual “story” of the pandemic into the downtown landscape for all to experience.

FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel is located at 1100 N. Central Ave. For more information, visit foundrehotels.com.

Photo: ID 18878636 © Erik Reis | Dreamstime.com