Local Apparel Company Lucia & Marie Now Offering Handmade Face Masks

Lucia & Marie is a clothing brand made in Arizona. Cindy Lonnstrom, owner, operates an online Etsy shop for accessories and “fur baby” apparel. Although, currently, she is creating handmade face masks and is selling the products within the U.S.

“Since the quarantine period began, I started selling handmade face masks to consumers and donating some to medical professionals who were looking to preserve their N95 masks,” said Lonnstrom. “With the understanding that handmade cotton face masks are not medical-grade or FDA approved masks. When a consumer buys two, we gift one to healthcare workers fighting to save lives of patients with COVID-19.”

For additional information, call 480.479.5057, visit luciaandmarie.com or find the boutique on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.