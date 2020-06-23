Human Services Campus Receives Thunderbird Charities Grant for Critical Client Services

by

The Human Services Campus (HSC) announced today that it was awarded a $300,000 grant from Thunderbirds Charities for critical client services to help individuals experiencing homelessness remove barriers leading to permanent housing. The grant is in addition to a donation earlier this year to use in reacting to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Thunderbirds Charities has been a vital partner with the Human Services Campus in our ongoing efforts to provide shelter and critical services to individuals experiencing homelessness at a time that is even more challenging because of the COVID pandemic,” said HSC executive director Amy Schwabenlender. “We are incredibly grateful for this generous support.”

The Human Services Campus opened in 2005 as a compassionate response to a community problem as well as an economic response to an increase in homelessness in the downtown Phoenix area.

HSC, Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit agency, owns and operates a 13-acre campus at 12th Avenue and Madison that is home to 16 nonprofit organizations providing services and resources to people experiencing homelessness.

“The services, programs and resources at the Human Services Campus are a collective lifeline for individuals experiencing homelessness,” said Tim Woods, president of Thunderbirds Charities. “Thunderbirds Charities is proud to work alongside the dedicated staff and volunteers who are doing such great work to help individuals move from the streets to permanent housing.”

Schwabenlender said that the first step in the process is to look for ways to reunite men and women with family and friends so they don’t need to enter the homeless services system. The next step is for HSC staff to collaborate with campus partners to assess each individual’s needs and develop an individualized plan to identify services and programs to remove critical barriers to end their homelessness.

Services include developing identification; physical, mental and dental healthcare, meals, shelter, legal services, employment services, navigation, housing match and more.

HSC says that it annually serves nearly 7,000 individuals with nearly 10 percent reunited with family and friends. Approximately 2,000 people are connected to permanent housing every year.

HSC offers a number of opportunities for Valley residents to volunteer their time and talents.

Those interested may email the organization at volunteer@hsc-az.org for more information or fill out an online volunteer application.