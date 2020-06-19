Foothills Food Bank Seeks Help for Black Canyon City Residents

Foothills Food Bank & Resource Center is in need of cash donations for its Black Canyon City location.
According to Pam DiPietro, executive director for Foothills Food Bank, the Black Canyon City location currently is serving up to 100 clients during each three-hour shift.
“Our clients are facing many financial burdens,” says DiPietro. “Monetary gifts will enable us to purchase gas cards and provide financial assistance that will be a lifeline for many. As businesses continue to struggle and schools remain closed, food banks like ours are packing and distributing emergency food supplies to even more people. The need in Black Canyon City has never been greater.”
Foothills Food Bank & Resource Center can be reached at 480.488.1145. Foothills Food Bank is located at 6038 E. Hidden Valley Dr. in Cave Creek and 34501 Old Black Canyon Highway in Black Canyon City. To donate, visit foothillsfoodbank.com and click on “Ways to Give.”
