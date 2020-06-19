Deadline Extended for Scottsdale’s Community Arts Grant Program

by

Scottsdale’s Community Arts Grant Program provides funding to nonprofit arts and cultural organizations in Scottsdale and throughout the Valley for projects that serve the Scottsdale community. The deadline to submit grant applications for the upcoming year has been extended. The new deadline is June 26, 2020, at 11:59pm MST.

In 2019, Scottsdale Arts awarded $100,000 to 14 different organizations for general operating support and projects during the 2019–20 fiscal year.

Applicants may submit grant requests for activities that will take place between July 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021. An all-volunteer committee of arts, community and business leaders will review the applications and make recommendations for funding to the Scottsdale Arts Board of Trustees.

The application opened online Monday, April 6, at Award Alley. Information and guidelines are available online at scottsdalearts.org/about/community-arts-grant-program.

For questions regarding the program or application, contact Cassandra Buruato, Community Arts Grant administrator, at 480.874.4610 or cassandrab@scottsdalearts.org.

The grants are funded by the City of Scottsdale and administered by Scottsdale Arts, a nonprofit organization that includes Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA), Scottsdale Public Art and Scottsdale Arts Learning & Innovation. Learn more at scottsdalearts.org.