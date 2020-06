by

Owners Linda and Kenny Sarnoski

To celebrate Father’s Day this year, The Screamery ice cream parlors in Phoenix and Chandler will offer all dads 50 percent off their root beer floats, which are made with all-natural vanilla ice cream with creamy, old-fashioned root beer. Regular price is $7.25.

Business hours on Sunday, June 21, are noon to 9pm. The Screamery is located at 10625 N. Tatum Blvd., Suite 136, Phoenix; 140 N. Arizona Ave., Suite 106, Chandler. For additional information, visit www.thescreamery.com.