by

Cadet Daniel D. Ko, son of Cory and Eunice Ko of Scottsdale, graduated from the U.S. Military Academy Saturday, June 13.

Ko graduated from Chaparral High School in 2016. While at West Point, he concentrated his studies in systems engineering. He was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army within the Ordinance branch and will report to Camp Humphreys, Korea, for his first assignment.