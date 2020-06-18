Carefree Issues Health Emergency Proclamation Requiring the Use of Face Masks/Coverings Within the Town

by

The following statement and Proclomation was issued today by the Town of Carefree:

“Yesterday, Governor Ducey in conjunction with health officials held a news conference to discuss the sharp increase in COVID-19 cases within the State of Arizona. In part, at this news conference, Governor Ducey permitted local communities to require the use of face masks or facial coverings to help mitigate the spread of the virus. Although Carefree’s infections rates continue to be relatively low, nearby locations continue to see a surge in infections. Due to the highly contagious nature of the virus and need to protect Carefree’s vulnerable population, the following Health Emergency Proclamation will require the use of face mask/coverings within the Town of Carefree to mitigate the transmission of the virus. As a community we must each do our part to protect our families, friends and neighbors and place on a face mask/covering before entering a public setting.”

TOWN OF CAREFREE

PROCLAMATION OF THE MAYOR

DECLARATION OF PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY (COVID-19 PANDEMIC)

JUNE 18, 2020

WHEREAS, the federal government, the state of Arizona and Maricopa County have declared a public health emergency to address the 2019 novel Coronavirus (COVID-19); AND

WHEREAS, the Mayor of the Town of Carefree pursuant to Article II. Section 2-2-4 (G) does hereby find that the following health emergency continues to exist within the Town of Carefree; AND

WHEREAS, COVID-19 is highly contagious and can be fatal resulting in the World Health Organization declaring COVID-19 a global pandemic; AND

WHEREAS, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports individuals can be carriers of COVID-19 up to fourteen (14) days without showing any signs of the virus. These carriers can therefore, unknowingly infect additional people; AND

WHEREAS, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that all individuals, particularly those older than 60 years of age, and/or those with chronic medical conditions, should not attend gatherings of greater than six people, should practice social distancing, should practice enhanced sanitation efforts such as frequently washing their hands with soap and water and should wear masks or facial coverings covering their nose and mouth when they are in public places to mitigate the transmission of COVID-19; AND

WHEREAS, a sizable portion of the population in Carefree falls within this vulnerable population and all measures must be taken to follow the CDC guidelines to protect our residents; AND

WHEREAS, Governor Ducey, by Executive Order originally issued initiatives to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 including but not limited to “stay at home” order for nonessential employees and school closures.

WHEREAS, in an effort to re-stimulate the economy Governor Ducey relaxed these original requirements in the middle of May; AND

WHEREAS, this relaxation of the Executive Order may have been a factor contributing to a recent spike in the number of COVID -19 cases and resulting deaths with over 41,000 cases and more than 1,200 deaths within the state to date; AND

WHEREAS, the recent spike in infections throughout the State and Maricopa County over the last few weeks places the Town in the position to require the use of face masks or facial coverings (which shall cover ones nose and mouth) to protect its citizens, employees and businesses within the Town of Carefree that may unknowingly be exposed to COVID-19 and further spread the virus; AND

WHEREAS, on June 17, 2020, Governor Ducey announced that he was permitting local governments to require the use of face masks or facial coverings within public places, public spaces and businesses within their respective community; AND

WHEREAS, this Proclamation shall have the effect of requiring face masks or facial coverings within the Town of Carefree within public places, public spaces and within businesses to the fullest extent practical to help prevent the spread of COVID-19;. AND

NOW THEREFORE, IT IS HEREBY PROCLAIMED that a local health emergency exists in the Town of Carefree, Maricopa County as a result of the aforementioned conditions, which impacts the life and health of the Town residents, employees and businesses.

IT IS FURTHER PROCLAIMED AND ORDERED that during the existence of the local health emergency the use of face masks or facial coverings shall be required and placed over an individual’s mouth and nose when practical when an individual is located within public places, public spaces and businesses within the Town of Carefree. The wearing of a face mask or facial covering by children less than 5 years old shall be at the discretion of their accompanying parent or guardian. Those unable to wear a face mask or facial covering because of a medical condition shall be exempt

Dated this 18th day of June

Mayor Les Peterson