LGO Hospitality Implements Mask Policy at La Grande Orange Grocery and Others

LGO Hospitality said Monday that, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has implemented extensive sanitation and safety practices in place to protect guests and team members. But in light of the rapidly increasing infection rate and number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Arizona, the Phoenix restaurant group is instating a policy requiring guests to wear face masks until seated at a table that started June 16, Restaurants include La Grande Orange Grocery & Pizzeria, Ingo’s Tasty Food, Chelsea’s Kitchen, Cake Shop and Buck & Rider.

All guests who wish to dine in any LGO restaurant will be required to wear face masks, bandanas or coverings of choice from the time they enter the building until they are seated at a table. After the meal has concluded, guests will need to put the face coverings back on as they exit the building. This policy will stay in effect for the foreseeable future.

In addition, LGO asks both guests and team members to wear a mask while moving about the dining room, as one would in any public place. Takeout and curbside pickup options are also available and encouraged at all LGO restaurants for minimal person-to-person contact.

“We so appreciate the patronage and support of our loyal guests during these past difficult months,” says Bob Lynn, founder and CEO at LGO Hospitality. “No one wants a return to normalcy more than us, but we also cannot ignore the escalating situation in our state. Despite any inconvenience or discomfort that our new mask-wearing policy may cause, the safety of our team members and guests comes first.”